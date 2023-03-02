...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Kupuna celebrates World Music Therapy Day at 'Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The kupuna residents at the ‘Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community celebrated Word Music Therapy Day on Wednesday. In honor of recognizing the power of music, the care associates gathered the kupuna and held an ukulele jam session!
“The benefits for kupuna- particularly across the community’s Assisted Living and Memory Care residents- is felt and encouraged all year long, with music forming a connection that often transcends the challenges faced by those confronting Alzheimer’s and dementia,” the associates said.
Music has the ability to bring people together and it’s something special that we use throughout our entire lives and it’s amazing that the ‘Ilima associates, at the Kapolei-based community, were able to highlight the importance of music therapy in the kupuna’s lives.
Enjoy this clip of the kupuna singing and playing, “You Are My Sunshine,” on their ukes, guitars, and harmonica.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.