Kupuna celebrates World Music Therapy Day at 'Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The kupuna residents at the ‘Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community celebrated Word Music Therapy Day on Wednesday. In honor of recognizing the power of music, the care associates gathered the kupuna and held an ukulele jam session!

“The benefits for kupuna- particularly across the community’s Assisted Living and Memory Care residents- is felt and encouraged all year long, with music forming a connection that often transcends the challenges faced by those confronting Alzheimer’s and dementia,” the associates said.

The kupuna at the 'Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community celebrates World Music Therapy with a ukulele jam session.

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

