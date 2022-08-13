Kumu Kahua Theatre New Season With Artistic Director Harry Wong

Presenting theatre by and about the people of Hawaiʻi, Kumu Kahua Theatre is readying its 52nd season. With plans for a special lineup of plays and local talent to take the stage in downtown Honolulu starting August 25, 2022. Artistic Director, Harry Wong III was on GMH and said, audiences are in for a treat with Kumu Kahua Theatre's new season, reflecting some of the theatre’s most popular presentations over the years. It marks the first time the Theatre is having a season-long celebration devoted exclusively to audience favorites.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) . Presenting theatre by and about the people of Hawaiʻi, Kumu Kahua Theatre is readying its 52nd season. With plans for a special lineup of plays and local talent to take the stage in downtown Honolulu starting August 25, 2022.
Audiences are in for a treat with our new season, reflecting some of the theatre’s most popular presentations over the years. It marks the first time, Kumu Kahua Theatre had a season-long celebration devoted exclusively to audience favorites. As a nonprofit, Kumu Kahua Theatre, has remained a vibrant hub for over fifty years, as well as introducing beloved plays to new generations. From the first play in its lineup, Aloha Las Vegas written by Edward Sakamoto, to the season closer with Folks You Meet In Longs by Lee Cataluna, it’s going to be an incredible showcase of local playwrights and actors.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents a Season-Long Celebration of Audience Favorites:
Aloha Las Vegas—August 25-September 25, 2022
Lucky Come Hawai‘i—November 3-December 4, 2022
Gone Feeshing—January 19—February 19, 2023
Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers—March 23-April 23, 2023
Folks You Meet In Longs—May 25-June 25, 2023
For tickets and showtimes, visit KumuKahua.org or call (808) 536-4441
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.