Kumu Kahua Theatre New Season With Artistic Director Harry Wong

Kumu Kahua Theatre New Season With Artistic Director Harry Wong

Presenting theatre by and about the people of Hawaiʻi, Kumu Kahua Theatre is readying its 52nd season. With plans for a special lineup of plays and local talent to take the stage in downtown Honolulu starting August 25, 2022. Artistic Director, Harry Wong III was on GMH and said, audiences are in for a treat with Kumu Kahua Theatre's new season, reflecting some of the theatre’s most popular presentations over the years. It marks the first time the Theatre is having a season-long celebration devoted exclusively to audience favorites.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) .

Audiences are in for a treat with our new season, reflecting some of the theatre’s most popular presentations over the years. It marks the first time, Kumu Kahua Theatre had a season-long celebration devoted exclusively to audience favorites. As a nonprofit, Kumu Kahua Theatre, has remained a vibrant hub for over fifty years, as well as introducing beloved plays to new generations. From the first play in its lineup, Aloha Las Vegas written by Edward Sakamoto, to the season closer with Folks You Meet In Longs by Lee Cataluna, it’s going to be an incredible showcase of local playwrights and actors.

