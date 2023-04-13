Kumu Ipolani Vaughan weaves tradition and innovation to create masterpieces

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ipolani Vaughan wears many hats.
"I'm a kumu ʻōlelo, I'm a kumu hula and I'm a kumu ulana," said Vaughan.
Translation: Vauhghan teaches Hawaiian language, hula and ulana -- the art of weaving. A skill she uses to make the many hats she wears. Her leaf of choice is lauhala or pandanus leaves, which she and her students painstakingly gather,
"We don't pick leaves from the ground, but we pick it from the tree," Vaughan continued.
Once they huki (pick) the leaves, the real work begins,
"We hemo (remove) the thorns, hemo midribs make into kūkaʻa (roll), store it 'til until they are ready to use it. It's more work to do the preparation than it is to make the item," Vaughan said.
Today, Vaughan is one of the most sought out weavers, but twenty years ago, on a trip with friends to Kona, she was signed up for a weaving conference.
"They put me in an intermediate class and I knew nothing about ulana," continued Vaughan.
But Vaughan was a quick learner.
"I was so driven, because when we had to stand up on the stage and show our piece mine was this big, and everybody else's was this big and that's the last time I let that happen," Vaughan said with a hearty laugh.
With decades of knowledge passed down from her kumu, Auntie Gladys Kukana Ontai Grace, Vaughan is now considered a master weaver.
One of her creations is a lauhala and loulu (Hawaiian date palm) covered ottoman.
"How that came about is my granddaughter Kahula came to me and said Puna I bet you can't make a donut chair. And she was trying to challenge me because she knows I cover anything and everything. And I thought, Okay, that's a good challenge to do," expressed Vaughan.
Th ottoman is currently part of the "Ola Ka No'eau" exhibit on display at the Bishop Museum. And once the exhibit wraps,
"It's already sold. And I have orders for two more," laughed Vaughan.
Vaughan's handcrafted items are in such high demand, she was granted a spot at the Merrie Monarch Invitational Arts & Crafts Fair.
It's easy to see why she creates stunning pieces and it seems everyone wants one. Some of her celebrity clients include Hawaiian singer/songwriter and kumu hula Keali'i Reichel.
"He has four of my hatboxes. Manaola has one, Ari South has two, I'm in the midst of creating one for Kalani Pe'a," chimed Vaughan.
From hat bands to hat boxes, purses to pāpale . Kumu Ipolani Vaughan is weaving tradition and innovation together to create modern-day masterpieces.