KPD honors Detective Banquel as Officer of the Month 

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI (KITV4) - The Kauai Police Department (KPD) has recognized Investigative Services Bureau Detective Philip Banquel as Officer of the Month.
Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck said “Lieutenant Phil Banquel’s off-duty response to a neighbor in need of medical assistance was heroic."
Back in November, Banquel was who was off duty noticed a man lying on the ground in the driveway, and a woman who was nearby acting distraught while driving through the Hanamaulu neighborhood.
That is when Banquel sprung into action and stopped to check on the 56-year-old male who had apparently collapsed, hit his head, and was unresponsive and not breathing.
That is when, Banquel immediately began to administer CPR.
According to EMT personnel who responded to the emergency 911 call, and Wilcox Medical staff who treated the patient at the hospital, report that it was Banquel's quick action that helped save the man's life.
“His immediate action to perform CPR gave this gentleman and his family the gift of life. Congratulations Lieutenant Banquel. We honor and thank you for the duty you performed," added Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck.