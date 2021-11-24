KPD asking for public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Daya Hughes BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KPD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAUAI (KITV4) - The Kauai Police Department (KPD) is asking for the communities help in locating 17-year-old Daya Hughes. Hughes was reported missing on Tuesday at 10 AM and was last seen on Tuesday at 7 AM at the Lawai Bus stop near 7-eleven. She is described as being 5"6' tall and weighing about 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants.Anyone with information is asked to call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daya Hughes Kpd The Kauai Police Department Clothing Sport Pants Help T-shirt Eye More From KITV Local Hawaii suppliers warn customers to be flexible when buying alcohol Updated Nov 21, 2021 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers and the US Marshals asking for public's help locating Edward Joseph Juckel 8 hrs ago Local CCSCC Hawaii inmate students celebrate graduation ceremony in Arizona Nov 23, 2021 Local O'ahu girl continues fight against rare brain tumor Updated Nov 2, 2021 Top-stories Maui County Council passes non-mineral sunscreen ban Updated Nov 21, 2021 Top-stories Business is drying up for one Maui farm ravaged by drought and droves of deer Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you