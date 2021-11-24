Offers go here

KPD asking for public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Daya Hughes

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing 17-year-old Daya Hughes
KPD

KAUAI (KITV4) - The Kauai Police Department (KPD) is asking for the communities help in locating 17-year-old Daya Hughes. 

Hughes was reported missing on Tuesday at 10 AM and was last seen on Tuesday at 7 AM at the Lawai Bus stop near 7-eleven. 

She is described as being 5"6' tall and weighing about 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711.

