Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Are you looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea.
It will be held on the Frank Fasi Civic Center Grounds near Honolulu Hale on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is free parking at the city's parking lots.
"This year we have this exciting of K-pop virtual artist. Her name is APOKI," said Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce president Gina Nakamura. "And we got this huge nine feet by 16 feet LED screen to show her performances, and that should be very exciting."
Also new this year -- a K-pop dance contest, a Jajangmyeon noodle eating contest, and a buldak or spicy chicken ramen eating contest.
"Samyang is a company who is sponsoring the event and they will give everybody whoever comes to the festival, everybody will get one buldak for free," Nakamura said.
There will also be Korean foods for sale, a Kimchee eating contest, a Soju and Korean drink tent, a Korean song talent contest, and booths selling handcrafted products. People can also dress up in traditional Korean Hanbok clothes and take pictures.
This is the 18th year for the Korean Festival. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year's theme is "Celebrating Together -- Once Again."
"And you know, we couldn't do it for two years because of the COVID, and now we're bringing it back. We're just so excited, and everyone's really hyped up for this. So I hope all of you can attend and enjoy the festival," Nakamura said.
The Korean Festival is put on by the Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce to share, promote, and raise awareness about the Korean culture.
For more information on the Korean Festival, click here.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.