Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop

Korean Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Are you looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea.

It will be held on the Frank Fasi Civic Center Grounds near Honolulu Hale on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is free parking at the city's parking lots.

Korean festival
korean festival map

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

