Ko'olau Distillery opens new tasting room

  • Updated
  • 0

KAILUA, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Whiskey and Hawai'i aren't typically used in the same sentence, but Ko'olau Distillery started to change that narrative five years ago, with its Old Pali Road Whiskey.

And as the distillery celebrates its 5th Anniversary, it's excited to welcome customers to a new tasting room.

Whiskey and Hawaii aren't typically used in the same sentence. But Koolau Distillery started to change that narrative five years ago with their Old Pali Road whiskey. Up to this point, buying Koolau Distillery's spirits off the store shelf was one of the easy ways to try this locally made product. But starting Friday, you can now visit the brand new Koolau Distillery tasting room.

Ko'olau Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary with grand opening of new tasting room.
Ko'olau Distillery opens new tasting room

Saturday's Grand Opening tasting menu will have set drinks including cocktails like the Hawaii Hoki (Kentucky mule), Tradewind Gin and Tonic, Moonshine Refresher, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Old Fashioned and Classic Old Fashioned.

Ko'olau Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary with grand opening of new tasting room.
Ko'olau Distillery opens new tasting room

Ian Brooks, one of the owners of Ko'olau Distillery, and Justin Rivera, the general manager. 

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

An error occurred