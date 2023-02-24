Koolau Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary opening new tasting room

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Ko'olau Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary with grand opening of new tasting room.
Saturday's Grand Opening tasting menu will have set drinks including cocktails like the Hawaii Hoki (Kentucky mule), Tradewind Gin and Tonic, Moonshine Refresher, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Old Fashioned and Classic Old Fashioned.
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Whiskey and Hawaii aren't typically used in the same sentence, but Ko'olau Distillery started to change that narrative five years ago, with its Old Pali Road Whiskey.
And as the distillery celebrates its 5th Anniversary, it's excited to welcome customers to a new tasting room.
Located off Kapa'a Quarry Road in the Kapa'a Industrial Park, the tasting room is located on the ground level next door to the production facility. It will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The tasting room will offer exclusive tastings of handcrafted spirits and cocktails on a rotating menu. Many of the drinks are varieties not available in retail locations.
One exclusive spirit available for sampling at the tasting room will be the Barrel-Aged Tradewind Gin, which is a version of the distillery’s new handcrafted American dry gin. Made with Hawaiian botanicals, Tradewind Gin is 95 proof, distilled with pure artesian water that has been filtered through the volcanic rock of the Ko‘olau Mountains. Bright citrus and subtle floral notes are blended together to create the perfect spirit that’s designed for those who want to stay on island time.
"Our space here, it’s been described as warehouse chic," said Justin Rivera, Ko'olau Distillery's General Manager. "We’ve definitely just tried to make it as inviting and welcoming as possible. Being from Hawaii, living in Hawaii, we just want to have that feel, we want it to feel like you are walking into your aunty, uncle’s house and be just as comfortable there as you would be having a drink with us."
Many elements in the tasting room are repurposed using recycled materials.
Much of the bar and service area are constructed from reclaimed planks of plantation style homes, barrels from distilleries and breweries are reused as standing room tables, and high and low-top tables are locally sourced monkeypod from Waimanalo.
Then the art adorning the walls include various military memorabilia, and the artwork on display includes nature photography and salvaged surfboards turned into works of art. The art supports veteran and military family artists and will be available for purchase.
“Our new tasting room is a great way to enjoy a taste of the Islands and even for a moment be a part of the Ko‘olau ‘ohana," said Rivera. "Many hands helped to bring the vision of this tasting room into reality, and we are grateful to everyone for putting a little of themselves into this special place. We couldn’t have done it if not for the help of our friends and family. I hope that all our guests will feel that sense of community and ‘ohana as they join us on this next adventure in distilling."
The grand opening of the tasting room is Saturday, Feb. 25, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
During the grand opening, there will be free tours, a limited cocktail menu, a food truck and live music by Val Vasquez Music.
The tasting menu will have set drinks including cocktails like the Hawaii Hoki (Kentucky mule), Tradewind Gin and Tonic, Moonshine Refresher, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Old Fashioned and Classic Old Fashioned. You can substitute the traditional gin and whiskey in your cocktails with the barrel-aged gin for a unique flavor combination that is sure to delight.
Also available at the Grand Opening will be Rivera's winning "Pineapple Sipping Cream."
Rivera recently won Discovery Channel’s 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller' competition where he represented Hawaii, his military service and heritage. As a fifth generation Portuguese immigrant, he paid homage to his family’s plantation heritage by creating the pineapple sipping cream merging the Appalachian moonshine traditions with Hawaii's local plantation spirit named “Swipe."
Owners Ian Brooks and Eric Dill, neither are from Hawaii, but both knew this is where they wanted to give this second career a shot.
"My first seven years [in the service] were here on Oahu and if you ever drive the H-3 and you come over that rise and you look down at Kaneohe Bay... I remember my first pick up from the airport and you see this beautiful landscape and you just think this is paradise and I believe it is," said Brooks. "I know I belong here. I love living here. I just love the people here in Hawaii, what they do as a community, everyone tries to uplift each other."
"As we are growing, what we are hoping what will happen is that others will enter this industry here in Hawaii," said Brooks.
Brooks says, he and Dill never thought they'd be this big and they are looking forward to seeing what comes in the next five years.
Right now, you can find Ko'olau Distillery Spirits in stores throughout Hawai'i and they can be shipped to the U.S. Continent. Brooks says they have a Japanese distributor already and are hoping to soon work with people in the Philippines and Australia.
"It’s great that people still don’t know who we are because that means there’s room for growth, but with that being said, every time someone comes in here, it’s our job to make them knowledgeable about who we are, what we do, what we stand for," said Brooks.
And what Ko'olau Distillery stands for is being a great distillery and being veteran owned.
According to Brooks, it's more important to them to make the best whiskey rather than the most whiskey.
"We want someone coming back for that second sale," said Brooks. "Somebody who has that choice between Old Pali Road Whiskey or that different product and they say wait a second, I’m going to get that because it’s really good. Same thing for our Tradewind Gin, you see a different gin on the shelf, but you look around trying to find our stuff."
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.