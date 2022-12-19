 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph,
especially over and downwind of terrain.

* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar 3:30 p.m. 12/19

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph.

Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells.

Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

