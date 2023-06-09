Kona residents invited to share 'Coffee with a Cop'

Police officers will have a chance to mingle with the public this month. 'Coffee with a Cop' events will be held on the Big Island this month.
SPJ Intern
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Get to know your Kona district police officers at five 'Coffee with a Cop' events this month.
The events are informal and give the community an opportunity to sit down and talk story with police officers. Conversation can range from neighborhood issues to sharing personal stories.
The five events will take place between 8 to 10 a.m. at the following locations:
Questions? Contact Kona Community Policing at 808-326-4646 ext. 257, 258 or 259.
