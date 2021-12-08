Kona man survives attack from great white shark at Banyans

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kona man feels lucky to be alive Tuesday night after he says a shark bit him while surfing over the weekend.
Jared Willeford, or Jahred as his friend's call him, is now out of the ICU. He says he wouldn't have survived the shark attack without the help of a brave little girl.
Willeford, 38, has four lacerations on his forearm, two slices on his knuckles, a hole in his lip and is missing a tooth -- injuries sustained from a close encounter with what he believes was an 18-foot great white shark.
“Yeah. I know the great white because they have a pointy nose, and just the width of his jaw when it was open, and just the way it was moving, and his eyeballs. I just know. I saw him face to face and it was a great white,” Willeford told KITV4.
Willeford is an expert kayak fisherman and waterman. He's been surfing Banyans, his homebreak, since he was 5 years old without issue… until Ssaturday at 6 p.m. Surfline's camera captured it all.
“The shark just came head on, mouth wide open and hit me head on in the mouth. And I just repelled off his top jaw with my left arm. Got under his chin and rolled away. The girl was there with her board and I grabbed on and we both paddled to shore. Thinking I'm not going to make it, cause I'm just losing so much blood you know,” Willeford recalled.
Willeford underwent hours of surgery, receiving seven units of blood, and has lost function in two of his fingers. He also suffered a hole in his lip.
“It wasn't from my teeth. The surgeon said it was from the nose of the shark,” he said. “”If we hadn't tied it off in the water, I would have died. The lacerations are so severe, they hit so many veins and arteries. There was a lot of blood coming out.”
The little girl who used her leash as a tourniquet doesn't want any publicity and wishes to remain anonymous.
“But she definitely saved my life. Very very grateful for her, she's a little trooper,” Willeford said. “I'm very lucky to be alive.”
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.