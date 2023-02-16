Kona Low Storm prep: what you need to know

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kona Low storm will sweep through the Islands starting Thursday through Saturday, bringing heavy rains, possible thunderstorms, and potential flooding.
Here's everything you need to know to stay safe and dry:
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. &&
SEVERE WEATHER: Key PointsHeavy rain and flash flooding is possible anywhere in the state today through at least Saturday. Greatest threat appears to be E&SE Big Island and possibly far E Maui.Heavy rain threat may last into early next week, stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/YJeFAR6jlZ— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) February 16, 2023
The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends packing an Emergency Kit that includes first aid kits, phone chargers, batteries, radios, and 3+ days worth of food, bottled water, and clothes.
#TurnAroundDontDrown! When in doubt, don't go out. A Flood Watch is in effect for Hawaii, which could make roadways dangerous.
Follow the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and on Twitter.
