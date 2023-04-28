Kona-based coffee company wins two Good Food Awards

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- When you are breathing in that heavenly coffee scent and drinking your morning cup or cups of coffee, do you ever think about where it's coming from?
How about all the hands it has gone through, to ensure your "cup of joe" adds that jolt of happiness to your day?
Getting you to think about those things is the goal of Kona-based, Pacific Coffee Research. A specialty coffee roastery and Hawaii's only Specialty Coffee Association Premier Training Campus and community education center.
Founded in 2017, PCR was looking to fill a hole, providing essential coffee education, skills training, and supportive services connecting the various points of the coffee value chain to each other.
Now, Pacific Coffee Research is being recognized for those efforts.
"It's very cool for Hawaii coffee in general to get this recognition on this national level through this national program, and so we share it amongst our whole team at the company, amongst our growers, and then Hawaii Coffee in general," said Madeleine Longoria Garcia, PCR co-owner/founder.
PCR won with their 100% Kona and 100% Kau roasted coffees, grown by Aloha Star Coffee Farms and Wood Valley Coffee Farm, respectively.
Sourced and roasted by PCR, these coffees were rewarded on cup quality and their commitment to ethical business practices.
"These are growers that we’ve worked with for several years now, we consider them partnerships, so this isn’t just an award for us, but also for them, and for our team," said Brittany Horn, PCR co-owner/founder.
She went on to share how the partnership between Aloha Star Coffee Farm and PCR started, "We met Karina and Armando in 2018 when we hosted the Hawaii Coffee Association annual cupping competition. We started regularly cupping their coffee and providing detailed quality reports on processing experiments and new varieties planted. In 2020, we started buying their coffee as our main supplier of Kona coffee for our own wholesale and retail lines."
Longoria Garcia shared more about PCR's relationship with Wood Valley Coffee Farm, "We met Alla and Rus nearly 10 years ago through a previous employer. At that time, Alla was brokering green coffee for another farm in Kau and we were roasting coffee for her employer. We always kept in touch and in 2018 Alla and Rus began farming coffee themselves, just after we started Pacific Coffee Research. That year they entered their coffee into the Hawaii Coffee Association cupping competition and we began our partnership in coffee analysis and experimental processing. Alla and Rus are young and forward thinking. They approach their farming practices in a scientific, innovative, and organized manner. We purchase coffee from them monthly and they are our main supplier of coffee from the Kau growing region on Hawaii Island."
PCR is the first Hawaii-based company to win in this division and this is the first time a Kau coffee has won a Good Food Award.
The awards ceremony took place at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon, where Pacific Coffee Research was invited to speak on behalf of the coffee awardees.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.