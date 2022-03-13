Kolohe Kai talks anti-bullying in new song By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of Hawaii's most popular artists is hoping to fight bullying in schools with his newest song.KITV-4's Eddie Dowd sat down with Kolohe Kai to learn the message behind "I think you're beautiful". Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kolohe Kai Kolohekai Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Ko‘olau cancels Christmas services due to COVID exposure Updated Dec 24, 2021 Local Caught on camera: Lightning strike blasts tree near Hilo businesses Updated Mar 9, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD arrests Benjamin Akana Jr. for violating probation terms | Update Updated Feb 22, 2022 Local Teen girl airlifted off Diamond Head Summit Trail after suffering ‘medical emergency’ Updated Feb 21, 2022 Local DC area police investigate 'shopping cart killer,' charged in two deaths and suspected in two more Dec 17, 2021 Local Dow futures plummet as tensions between Ukraine and Russia climb Feb 21, 2022 Recommended for you