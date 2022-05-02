 Skip to main content
Kohala High School athletic director arrested for alleged theft and criminal tampering

School Generic

KOHALA (KITV4) - Kohala High School's Athletic Director was arrested Thursday for fourth degree theft, criminal tampering, and second-degree criminal tampering. 

The individual was released pending investigation and has not been charged. 

"We are aware of an alleged employee misconduct incident that took place on our campus", Kohala High School principal Amy Stafford stated in a letter to parents Thursday.

"A Hawaii Department of Education and County Police investigation is underway. We respect the privacy of all our staff and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings. While we are not able to discuss the details of this confidential personnel matter, we do want to assure you that the safety and well being of our students and staff is a top priority." 

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back to KITV4 for more updates. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

