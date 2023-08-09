KITV4's Malika Dudley evacuated, on a rollercoaster of emotions as fire advances and retreats Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KITV4's Malika Dudley on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as fire advances and retreats in Kula 200 HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) - KITV4's Malika Dudley was evacuated early Tuesday morning from her home in Kula 200 in Upcountry Maui. She gives us an update on the Kula fire and shares insights from the area.Link for Maui Rapid Relief Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Malika Rollercoaster Dudley Malika Dudley Haiku More From KITV 4 Island News Local American Idol winner Iam Tongi to headline Ohana Day, now a two-day event | UPDATE Updated Aug 8, 2023 News Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother Updated Aug 1, 2023 News University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness Updated Feb 17, 2023 Local Dozens of breweries coming to Maui for Maui Brewers Festival Updated May 18, 2023 Local A Homicide and 2 Crashes leave 4 people dead this morning on Oahu Updated Apr 17, 2023 Local Kamehameha Schools students prepare for their 103rd Song Contest Updated Jun 2, 2023 Recommended for you