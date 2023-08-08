KITV4’s Malika Dudley among dozens of Maui County residents forced to evacuate from fires

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents in Kula 200 were evacuated due to a brush fire, early Tuesday morning, and KITV4’s Malika Dudley was one of those residents.
Shortly after midnight, a brush fire was reported in the Olinda Road area of Kula. By 1 a.m., residents say they could smell smoke in the air. By 3:30 a.m., when evacuations were underway, a red glow lit the night sky as Malika and her family evacuated.
The fire grew rapidly in a matter of minutes. Firefighter crews from Kula, Makawao, Kahului, and Wailea were on scene to protect property. MFD’s Air One helicopter was launched at daybreak to conduct aerial assessments.
“The smoke is really bad up in Kula 200. We are having a hard time breathing. Everyone’s evacuating. The cops came banged on our door at four in the morning, told us to evacuate,” said Kula 200 resident, Julie Dean.
Residents were evacuated to the Hannibal Tavares Community Center. Malika spotted about 30 cars in the parking lot.
“We’ve been open since 5:30 a.m. We’ve had cars coming in with pets. We haven’t had an evacuation like this before, where like animals. Usually it’s flooding or water and not too many people come by. So the animals are a lot for us. But we’re gonna help them in whichever way that we can,” said Cheryl Jarrell with the American Red Cross.
Kaonoulu Ranch opened Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao for residents needing to evacuate farm and ranch animals. Among animals evacuated from the area were a number of alpacas and horses.
“I have a horse that is an old horse. So, luckily Maile from Oskie Rice came and rescued him. My horse is going to be OK,” Dean said.
Residents are also OK, although a bit shaken up. Heavy smoke, high winds, and blowing ash continue in the area. Several upcountry schools also closed on Tuesday. At last count, the American Red Cross reported 54 residents at their emergency shelter.