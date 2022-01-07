KITV4’s Jeremy Lee recounts witnessing January 6 unfold from the nation's capitol

On the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, a few hundred Trump supporters marched to the Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, where DC Metropolitan Police prevented the group from entering the sectioned-off block. Clashes erupted after 10 p.m. between the Trump supporters and police.
BLM plaza had been the site of street fighting in November and December, following daytime rallies that Trump supporters held close to a mile away at an outdoor public space called Freedom Plaza.
On Jan. 5, only a handful of Leftist activists were in BLM plaza that evening, counter demonstrating behind the police line.
The first two rallies right-wing organizers dubbed the "Million MAGA March" 1 & 2 were without conflict during the day, but followed by street clashes in the evening between the militant Right & Left.
Previous daytime protests occurred on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at the Supreme Court, Washington Monument, and other DC locations.
Jan. 6 was the first in which then-President Trump directly implored his supporters on Twitter "Be there, will be wild!"
Organizers ran with the branding and set up a website called wildprotest.com
By 2 p.m., an arena-sized crowd amassed, with tens of thousands stretching from the street, across the Capitol lawn, and to the rotunda’s west side.
A second large crowd formed on the east side of the building.
The activity lasted nearly five hours, from 12:53 p.m., when the first barricade was toppled, to after 5:30 p.m. past sundown.
As they rallied, tens of thousands were unaware of what was going on up above on the terrace and inside the rotunda.
Word was passed down, and at times distorted via bullhorns, as information of the death of Ashli Babbit spread through the crowd from the rotunda down to the Capitol lawn.
Reaching the upper level of the Capitol took scaling several barriers, including ascending scaffolding that was not equipped to handle hundreds of people at a time.
The scaffolding had been set up for the Inauguration.
Only 1 of 10 of those charged for entering the Capitol were affiliated with a militia or militant political group -- 87% were "unaffiliated," according to a comprehensive study on the demographics of the Capitol arrestees by the University of Chicago.
The Chicago Project on Security & Threats breakdown made other detailed discoveries, such as that 86% of those arrested at the Capitol were employed.
A fourth of the arrestees were business owners.
The study recommends further independent research on the phenomena of broad, mass movement political violence.