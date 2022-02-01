KITV4 owner Byron Allen completes KIKU-TV purchase and brings back popular Japanese and Filipino programming

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- Byron Allen, owner of Allen Media Broadcasting and KITV4, closed on the purchase of KIKU-TV on Jan. 31 and restored Japanese and Filipino programming to the station.
KIKU’s popular Japanese and Filipino programming ended in July 2021 when its former owner changed the station to a 24/7 shopping channel, generating tremendous public anger and strong social media responses, including a call to congress to stop the change.
“Our plan is to relaunch popular Japanese and Filipino programs, as well as launch additional KITV4 News on KIKU in the coming months,” said Jason Hagiwara, president and general manager of the KITV4 and KIKU combo.
“KIKU has built a large, loyal audience over the decades because it brought relevant cultural programming to Hawaii’s viewers,” said Hagiwara. “Our plan is to build on that success and add local and Hawaiian cultural programming in near term.”
Returning programs include Soko ga Japan, Kuru Kuru Japan, Mystery Theatre, as well as many other popular Japanese and Filipino dramas.
When KIKU-TV last had had Japanese programming KIKU-TV delivered network-level prime ratings, according to local ComScore ratings.