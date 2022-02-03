KITV4 EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati Bengals minority owner Dr. Edison Miyawaki talks Super Bowl, Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While there are plenty of football fans in Hawaii, there is only one who can say he is part owner of an NFL team.
KITV4’s Rick Quan sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Edison Miyawaki, who is confident his Bengals will beat the Rams come Super Sunday.
When the Bengals upset the Chiefs to earn their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1989, 93-year-old Dr. Edison Miyawaki was watching at home. And he got so excited he hurt himself.
"I was so happy, I fell by the way. I fell...my nose, I hurt my shoulder. I was that happy, you want to know what happened, that's what it is," Miyawaki said.
A longtime friendship with Kansas City Chiefs Owner Lamar Hunt allowed Miyawaki to buy part of the Bengals in 1994. He is still the only Asian American to own part of an NFL franchise, something he takes very seriously.
"I have to be very careful with what I do, what I say. I think I not only represent myself or family, the tradition of my own family, but the people here in Hawaii. I want people to know we have good people here in Hawaii that knows football by the way. We are football people and it means a lot. It’s a great responsibility," Miyawaki said.
The Bengals had to rally from 18 points down before beating the favored Chiefs in overtime. For Miyawaki, every game is a nerve-wracking experience.
"I'm so nervous. [You] don’t want to be that close to me,” Miyawaki joked.
He says for the Bengals to pull off another upset, their young quarterback will have to be at the top of his game.
"I think Joe Burrow will be the key. I think he'll be the guy that will instill confidence that we will win, even if he's sacked 10 times and get back out there. We're going to win this game,” Miyawaki said.
While he's not superstitious, he does believe in the power of prayer.
"My patron saint is Saint Jude, and I pray to him a lot. He's the saint of the impossible. I do pray to him a lot, so...I ask Saint Jude to look after the Bengals, absolutely,” he said.
Despite now being 93, Miyawaki does plan to fly to Los Angeles next week to attend the Super Bowl. And he's bringing along 28 of his closest friends.