KITV over the air transmitter signal Interrupted on Maui and Hawai'i Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAUI (KITV4) - For the past several days, KITV has been working to restore its television signal on Maui and Hawai'i Island.
The recent and strong Kona low storm brought down powerlines and trees that damaged power and communication lines to our transmitter on Maui and service to Hawai'i Island.
We also learned that storm also damaged networking equipment belonging to a third party. KITV has been able to restore power to the Maui transmitter but work on the networking equipment continues, preventing our programs for reaching all of the viewers. We hope those fixed will completed by Monday.
KITV apologized for the inconvenience.
We know you depend on KITV4 Island News to bring you important information that affects your community. If you have internet access, you can still watch our newscasts live online -- we stream on our website kitv.com and our new KITV Mobile app. Just the QR code below to download the free KITV mobile app.
Also stay in the know by signing up for Breaking News Alerts.