Kitchen Door Napa grand opening brings Michelin chef-made cuisine to Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new restaurant in Ewa Beach aims to bring a dual-dining concept, along with Michelin-rated chefs' cuisine to Oahu.
Kitchen Door Napa, inspired by the Oxbow Public Market's Kitchen Door restaurant in Napa, California, opened on April 25, and features The Plaza Grill, a contemporary restaurant and bar with 2nd floor lagoon views, and the Boardwalk Cafe, which offers take-out and quick dine-in options and an all-day menu.
Kitchen Door Napa is produced and presented by several restaurant partners: Michelin-awarded Chef Todd Humphries, Maui-born restaurateur Richard Miyashiro, and partner Tim Seberson.
Michelin-awarded chefs Humphries and Joseph Rose designed menus with both contemporary and local flavors and dishes.
“We’re ecstatic to debut Kitchen Door Napa in Wai Kai, where guests can share a memorable meal and immerse themselves in the local culture and cuisine,” said Todd Humphries, chef and partner of Kitchen Door Napa. “Richard, Tim and I worked with a fantastic team to curate, design, develop and produce this unique culinary experience and bring our vision to life, and now we’re honored to celebrate this achievement with our new and familiar friends.”
