King Kamehameha honored on Big Island at birthplace in Kohala

KOHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- From Hilo to Kona, to across the Hawaiian Islands, parade after parade honored King Kamehameha I over the three day holiday stretch.
Yet, King Kamehameha Day is perhaps celebrated most uniquely in North Kohala, the birthplace of the monarch on the island of Hawaii.
"Fortunately, the mom got to be able to reach Kohala, and he had an uncle run him all through this town, all the way up to Awini, which is another valley within the area," Tahjra Alcoran recounted the danger the young monarch faced as a youth from rival leaders, "So historically a lot of these places named in Kohala is a lot of about his trials and what the uncle them had to go through to get him to safety."
"It's the birthday of the king who is actually are my sixth great-grandfather his fifth great-grandfather's that we're here to celebrate his birth," Christina Butler told KITV4, as her family set up chair outside their residence in Kapaau.
Kanani Keliikipi described the holiday as an opportunity to "Represent where he comes from and partake in this special day. There's a lot of mana that's shared, she told KITV4," We've got leis that are draping over him just to mahalo him for all of the things that he's done to pave the way for us Kanaka Maoli."
"What's wonderful is he ended up becoming the chief to unite all the Hawaiian islands. And I am bragging- but I'm very fortunate to be growing up in Kohala you know to come from a place where resilience and strength is such a huge deal and that's why we love to celebrate our strong King and our and our community comes together," Tahjra Alcoran added.
In Kailua Kona Saturday a day of regatta, Hoolaulea and parade welcomed visitors and locals alike to celebrate.
"Kamehameha Day is great, a lot of horses and all of the princess stuff, and you know, it was nice today, "Eric Lauronal said.
Sefa & Victoria Mikaele spoke to KITV4 after performing at the Hulihee Palace in Kona.
"Beautiful weather, brings out the community, we're just having fun, a lot of joy right now, " the couple said, "Perfect day to come out and unite as a community and celebrate our king."