King Kamehameha Day festivities happening around the islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) – E ala e na kini o ka ‘aina, meaning “arise all people of the land” is this year’s King Kamehameha Day’s theme and people from all over the islands are celebrating the holiday differently and welcome the community to join in on the celebration!
OAHU
Lei Draping on King Kamehameha Statue - June 9, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Witness the laying of the King Kamehameha statue at Ali’iolani Hale as well as performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band and other organizations lei the statue as well.
106th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade - June 10, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Enjoy the beautiful annual King Kamehameha Floral Parade that begins at ‘Iolani Palace and ends at Monsarrat Ave and Queen Kapiolani Park. There will be live entertainment, hula, Hawaiian Cultural activities, Hawaii made products, vendors and more for the whole ohana to enjoy!
King Kamehameha Celebration Ho’olaule’a- June 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Located at Kapi’olani Park Bandstand in Waikiki, viewers will be able to experience unforgettable performances from local musicians, hula halaus, fun games, demonstrations, educational activities, and more to honor the great King Kamehameha!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.