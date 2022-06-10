King Kamehameha Day Celebrations By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- King Kamehameha Day preparations are currently underway at the Iolani Palace. The Lei draping ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the King Kamehameha statue in town.On Saturday, it's the King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade featuring pau riders and floral floats.Kainoa Daines with The Chair, King Kamehameha Celebration Commission joined GMH to discuss the anticipated event. Local Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Zippy's Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags King Kamehameha Celebration Commission Kamehameha Day Gmh Celebration Preparation Honolulu Iolani Palace Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local COVID still main concern as Hawaii sees four cases of Norovirus Updated Apr 6, 2022 Local Eminem took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime performance Feb 14, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with light winds Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated May 12, 2022 Local Teen dies from injuries sustained in moped crash on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa Updated Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Asking public's help regarding coin theft in Puna Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you