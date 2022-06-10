King Kamehameha Day Celebrations around the Hawaiian Islands | What you Need to Know

In this Friday, June 10, 2011 photo in Honolulu, the King Kamehameha statue is seen covered in lei. Each year, lei are draped on the statue in honor the warrior who united the Hawaiian Islands and founded the Kingdom of Hawaii in the early 19th century. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
HAWAII (KITV4) -- King Kamehameha Day is here and celebrations are happening all throughout the Hawaiian Islands.
Here is What you Need to know for this year’s event.
On Oahu, the lei draping ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Iolani Palace, and is expected to run until 5 p.m.
On Saturday, The 105th Floral Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Iolani Palace. The parade ends at Kapiolani Park at 1 p.m. The Hoolaulea Celebration will be at Queen Kapiolani Park. It begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to run until 4 p.m.
On Kauai, the Royal Sonesta Resort will be hosting the Hoolaulea celebration.
The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 and is set to begin at 10 a.m. and expected to run until 2 p.m.
On Maui, there are two commemorations. In Lahaina on June 18 the Kamehameha Hoolaulea begins at 9 a.m. and the Pau Parade is set for 9:45 a.m.
The parade will begin at Front Street and will end at Shaw Street. An award ceremony will begin shortly after the parade, under the Lahaina Banyan Tree.
On the Big Island, the lei draping ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Bayfront Park.
On June 11 in Hilo the Royal Order Procession begins at Moku Ola and ends in downtown at the King Kamehameha statue.
In Kohala, the lei draping ceremony begins at 8 a.m. on June 11 at the Kohala King Kamehameha statue with the floral parade following soon after at 10 a.m.
The floral parade in Kona will also be held on Saturday. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Makaeo or the old Kona Airport and will end at the Walua Road near the Royal Kona Resort. The celebrations at Hulihee Palace begin at 11:30 a.m. complete with live music, food, and hula.
On Molokai, the celebrations began early this year. It held a parade, block party, gala and Hoolaule already. However; the second annual Paniolo Heritage Rodeo will be held on June 11 and 12 at the Duvachelle Arena. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 5 p.m.