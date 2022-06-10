King Kamehameha Day 2022 preparations By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- King Kamehameha Day preparations are currently underway at the Iolani Palace. The Lei draping ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the King Kamehameha statue in town.Kainoa Daines with The Chair, King Kamehameha Celebration Commission joined GMH to discuss the anticipated event. Local Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Zippy's Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags King Kamehameha Celebration Commission Kamehameha Day Gmh Celebration Preparation Honolulu Iolani Palace Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local KITV 4 Island Weather Forecast for Thurs. evening Mar 17, 2022 Local Oahu volunteers needed for annual homeless census count Updated Mar 3, 2022 Video Board of Water Supply president wants more accountability from Navy in Red Hill response Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local City's homeless outreach program expanding to Windward Oahu Updated Mar 31, 2022 Business HECO forecasts 10% to 20% increase in electricity costs in Hawaii Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Middle schoolers launched a boat from New Hampshire in 2020. It was found in Norway 462 days later Updated Feb 15, 2022 Recommended for you