 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

King Kamehameha Day 2022 preparations

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- King Kamehameha Day preparations are currently underway at the Iolani Palace. 

The Lei draping ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the King Kamehameha statue in town.

Kainoa Daines with The Chair, King Kamehameha Celebration Commission joined GMH to discuss the anticipated event.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK