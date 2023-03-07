Kilauea eruption 'on pause' again after observers say lava no longer actively flowing

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The summit eruption at Kilauea, inside the Halemaumau Crater, has paused and lava is no longer flowing on the crater floor, according to officials at the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) noted sluggish lava flows in the footprint of the inactive western lava lake on Monday. Those observers said the ooze-out activity continued to diminish throughout the day.
On Tuesday, scientists said no active lava was observed in the crater.
“Monitoring data also suggest that no new lava is being emplaced under the crusted crater floor, but it is possible that previously accumulated lava may feed further ooze-outs at the surface,” USGS HVO wrote in its Kilauea volcano update on Tuesday.
“Several hornitos on the crater floor are still glowing in overnight webcam views, but these are not erupting any lava. The recent reduction in activity is related to a large deflationary tilt signal that began on February 17.”
For live updates on the Kilauea eruption, watch KITV4 Island News or download our mobile app. You can subscribe to alerts via USGS here.
1 of 9
Kilauea eruption - 1/5/23
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 that it has raised its alert level for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano due to signs that magma is moving below the surface of the mountain's summit. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, from the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has begun erupting less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
This photo provided by Volcano Hideaways shows lava erupting at Kilauea volcano's summit crater in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger.(Jillian Marohnic/Volcano Hideaways via AP)
This photo provided by Volcano Hideaways shows lava erupting at Kilauea volcano's summit crater in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger.(Jillian Marohnic/Volcano Hideaways via AP)
This photo provided by Volcano Hideaways shows lava erupting at Kilauea volcano's summit crater in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger.(Jillian Marohnic/Volcano Hideaways via AP)
This photo provided by Janice Wei shows the eruption inside the summit crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger. (Janice Wei via AP)
This photo provided by Janice Wei shows people watching the eruption inside the summit crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger. (Janice Wei via AP)
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.
