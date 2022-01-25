Kihei man killed in head-on crash on Maui Veterans Highway By KITV Web Staff Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email mauicounty.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kihei man was killed in a head-on crash on the Maui Veterans Highway, Monday morning.Maui Police say the 54-year-old man was driving north on Maui Veterans Highway when he crossed over the center median and collided head-on into a semi that was driving south.The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Kealia National Wildlife Refuge Road.The driver of the car died at the scene. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.Crash investigators believe speed may have played a factor.This is Maui County's third deadly crash in 2022. COVID-19 Gov. Ige delivers final state-of-the-state address, outlines priorities By Nicole Tam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Semi Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Driver Investigator Injury Road Car More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui residents still cleaning up from Kona Low storm, flooding damage Updated Dec 13, 2021 Local Former Pearl City Peninsula resident recalls attack on Pearl Harbor Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Breezy weekend weather Updated Dec 10, 2021 Local School bus driver staffing shortage hits Big Island Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Fear over contaminated water grows across Oahu Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Pet safety precautions for the upcoming holiday season Updated Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you