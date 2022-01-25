 Skip to main content

Kihei man killed in head-on crash on Maui Veterans Highway

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui County crash 1/24
mauicounty.gov

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kihei man was killed in a head-on crash on the Maui Veterans Highway, Monday morning.

Maui Police say the 54-year-old man was driving north on Maui Veterans Highway when he crossed over the center median and collided head-on into a semi that was driving south.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Kealia National Wildlife Refuge Road.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Crash investigators believe speed may have played a factor.

This is Maui County's third deadly crash in 2022.

