Kewalo Basin boaters urge others to stop chumming waters after recent shark encounters

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Boaters are asking people to stop dumping fish scraps into the water. Those at Kewalo Basin on Ala Moana Boulevard said several fishermen and other boaters are chumming the waters on the South Shore bringing in aggressive, hungry sharks.
The captain onboard the Makani Catamaran said there are other activities also stirring up the sharks.
"Some live-on-board boat owners aren’t handling their black water discharge properly. They aren’t going out three miles to dump out, per laws. That extra sewage is ending up in our harbors could attract sharks in,” said boat captain Brad Wilcox.
Wilcox said he has seen several sharks in the harbor and right outside his boat. The commercial boat goes out three times a day with more than a dozen people onboard.
A boat cleaner said he is begging people to stop chumming. It is his job to go under boats and make sure they're good to sail.
"I see carcasses floating around the harbor with big bite marks taken out of it. So it’s a little nerve wracking sometimes," said Ryan Dyson.
On the other side, an owner of a boat repair company said chumming or no chumming, it is normal to see sharks.
"We throw fish carcasses in the water. It’s been going on forever. Sharks come and go, they always have. It’s a natural open harbor," said Dustin Bender, owner of All Boats and Yacht Services.
An aggressive shark was caught ramming into a kayak a few days ago and a surfer had his lower leg bitten in south shore waters in April.
A few visitors walking around the basin told KITV4 this kind of activity can push business away if this issue gets worse.
"With the amount of visitors, tourism and the natural environment, it is going to cause a negative impact and then also a safety impact," said Jessica Trimble, a visitor from Phoenix.
Another visitor from California, Mary Fikes, said chumming interferes with nature. She said sharks have a right to be left alone in the waters and bringing them closer to home will only bring more harm than good.