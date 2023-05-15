 Skip to main content
Kewalo Basin boaters urge others to stop chumming waters after recent shark encounters

Kewalo Boat Harbor

Some Oahu boaters are asking people to stop dumping fish scraps into the water.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Boaters are asking people to stop dumping fish scraps into the water. Those at Kewalo Basin on Ala Moana Boulevard said several fishermen and other boaters are chumming the waters on the South Shore bringing in aggressive, hungry sharks.

The captain onboard the Makani Catamaran said there are other activities also stirring up the sharks.

Scott Haraguchi was fishing when the tiger shark rammed into his kayak in the waters off windward Oahu Friday.

