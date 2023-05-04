Keiki Day returns after a three-year hiatus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Back from a three-year hiatus, Keiki Day returns with their annual special edition newspaper!
Happening on Tuesday, May 9, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., local celebrities, politicians, and community volunteers will be distributing these special editions on the streets of downtown Honolulu so keep a look out!
This year is different from past Keiki Days because the special newspaper will be free to the public to read, unlike previous years when the papers were sold for $1 each. This was made possible thanks to Parents and Children Together and generous sponsors that helped to make this special day come back!
Both keiki and parents worked together with the Honolulu Star Advertiser to celebrate the return of Keiki Day with a special edition newspaper that will feature original artwork and stories from student winners of the Keiki Day Creativity Contest.
This year’s contest theme was, “Inspire Hawaii’s Future.” The special papers will be delivered to schools across Oahu and will even include fun games and activities for keiki as well as community resources for ohanas.
The newspaper is a reminder to the community of how important it is for keiki to have opportunities for bright futures!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.