Keiki Day creativity contest returns, K-12 submissions now accepted through April 12

HONOLULU — K-12 students are encouraged to submit creative works now through April 12 for the Keiki Day contest, to be featured in a May 9 issue of the Honolulu-Star Advertiser special edition newspaper.
Parents And Children Together (PACT) and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser announced the return of Keiki Day following a three-year hiatus.
K-12 students on Oahu are encouraged to submit original stories, poems and other creative writing or artwork on the theme, “Inspire Hawaii’s Future.”
“We are excited to bring back Keiki Day this year to celebrate all of Hawaii’s children and families,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of PACT. “Keiki Day creativity contest will showcase a glimpse of what inspires our keiki as they imagine Hawaii’s future. I look forward to seeing the creative entries from our talented keiki artists.”
Submissions must be original work with written material no longer than 350 words and artwork no larger than 18” x 24”. Winners will receive cash prizes and their creative work will be featured in the special Keiki Day edition of the newspaper distributed at schools and designated locations on Oahu.
The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.