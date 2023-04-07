 Skip to main content
Keiki Day creativity contest returns, K-12 submissions now accepted through April 12

Keiki Day

This year’s contest theme is “INSPIRE HAWAII’S FUTURE”. Oahu students from grades K through 12 can submit original stories, poems, other creative writing or artwork related to the theme. Entry deadline is Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

HONOLULU — K-12 students are encouraged to submit creative works now through April 12 for the Keiki Day contest, to be featured in a May 9 issue of the Honolulu-Star Advertiser special edition newspaper. 

Parents And Children Together (PACT) and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser announced the return of Keiki Day following a three-year hiatus. 

