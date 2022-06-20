Keep your pet safe in the heat

When we go for a walk we wear shoes, but we also need to watch out for the heat on the paws of our dogs. With temperatures rising during the summer here in Hawaii, when you take your dog out for a walk remember to protect their paws from the hot pavement! Walk the dogs like Karsten Behlen who is walking his two dogs, Jackson and Toby.
Karsten Behlen , Dog Lover “So I’m trying to go on the grassy area which a lot of times the dogs don’t like I don’t know why they prefer the concrete or asphalt but then its hot so I’m trying to look for shade or shady spots and if there is no shade then they have the option of jumping into the little wagon to cool off for the paws not to get to hot.”
“Not only is the pavement hot on their sensitive paws, because they are so low to the ground, we’re elevated, we’re above the ground," says Jessica Tronoski of the Hawaiian Humane Society. "But our pets are low to the ground that heat radiates and heats up their body as well. So it’s even more of a risk during the hot summer months. For our pets to overheat because they are so close to the ground.”
Also, pet owners should pay attention to signs of overheating. Keep walks to less hot times of day either in the early morning or before sunset when it is cooler. PLUS, provide lots of water for your dog to drink.
“I'm trying to avoid the heat its hard in Hawaii but the dogs want to go outside and play, so you have to make do with what you can." says Hawaii resident Karsten Behlen, who owns two dogs.“ “They’re like family, it’s not just a dog to me.”
Look out for signs of heat stroke: your dog having a hard time breathing.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.