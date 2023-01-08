Kauai's 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay now hiring

HONOLULU - HI (KITV-4) 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is opening February 15 on Kauai’s north shore. The resort will be the flagship hotel for the global hotel brand, 1 Hotels. The resort will feature 252 rooms and suites, 26,000 sq ft wellness space, 3 oceanfront pools, and 7 dining and beverage outlets. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will uphold 1 Hotels operation as a platform for changing how individuals and businesses understand their shared responsibility and impact on the environment and local community.
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is committed to hiring local. Close to 100% of the resort's hourly employment offers have been extended to Kauai residents. 1 Hotel believes kamaaina want to be part of an organization that is foundationally cause-driven. Employees participate in monthly community workdays with local conservation focused nonprofits that share our mission to protect and preserve the beauty of nature, natural resources and how we focus on regenerative tourism.
Positions in all departments including housekeeping, front office and guest services, culinary, bell valet and accounting are available. Sign on and referral incentives up to $1,000 are being offered for select positions. When fully staffed, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will directly employ nearly 400 people. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay expects to be 80% staffed by Hawaii residents. Weekly recruitment events are held every Tuesday where the community is invited to visit the resort, bring a resume and interview on the spot.
