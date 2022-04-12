Kauai voters received incorrect election notification postcard; error to be corrected by vendor

LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) – Some Kauai voters were mailed the wrong Election Notification postcard, the Elections division reported on Monday. The county’s mailing vendor, Edward Enterprises, made the error.
Anyone who received a voter notification postcard addressed to someone unknown or someone who is no longer at the address is asked to write “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS” and place the notification postcard back in the mail. The United States Postal Service will return the misaddressed postcard to the Elections Division, the returned postcard will be used to update the corresponding voter’s registration record.
Edward Enterprises reported that they will absorb all costs to remail the 2022 Election Notification postcard to every registered voter. No taxpayer funds will be used to remail the postcards.
“We take full responsibility for this error and will absorb all costs to complete another county-wide mailing of the 2022 Election Notification postcards. We hope this commitment to the voters of Kauai will help to rebuild the trust and confidence in the elections process,” Edward Enterprises said in a statement.
The Election Notification postcards will be mailed later in the week of April 11, and should begin arriving in households early April 18.