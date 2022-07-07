Kauai residents and visitors invited to take online transportation survey to assess preferences

LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) - Residents and visitors to Kauai are invited to take a survey about their transportation preferences on the island, according the Office of Economic Development.
The Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project (ETIPP) is executing the survey, to study ways to improve the islands transportation system through integrating emerging transportation technology.
“As Kauai's population grows and tourism continues to increase, traffic congestion will get worse,” said Nalani Brun, Office of Economic Development Director. “Providing an affordable, sustainable, and convenient transportation system will make traveling around Kauai less burdensome and boost local business revenues.”
This survey is designed to better understand the various modes of transportation that people choose and why, and what would make them change to something else if options were available. The survey results will provide important info for the ETIPP transportation studies.
“The intent of the survey and the project research is not to find ways to get rid of cars altogether, but to find avenues where cars can be replaced by more sustainable travel alternatives where it makes sense,” Brun added.
Responses to the surveys are voluntary and respondents can choose to be anonymous. The survey takes 5 to 7 minutes and will be available online until October 31, 2022. Those interested can also choose to enter into a drawing for the chance to win a gift box valued at $100 from the Alakoko Store on Kauai.
If you have any questions regarding the survey, please contact Christina Kaser at ckaser@kauai.gov.