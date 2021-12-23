Kauai reports one fatality and 51 additional new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Kauai (KITV4) - The Hawaii State Department of Health Kauai has reported one fatality and 51 new additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Thursday's cases are a combination of five visitors and 46 residents. The death was a female resident in her 90's.
“COVID case counts are rising rapidly and are expected to continue to increase. We can assume that the Omicron variant is in our community,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer.
The five cases have no known source of infection, including two that investigators report have been unable to reach after numerous attempts or who have refused to provide information
“We need to do our part this holiday season to prevent the spread of disease and unnecessary tragedies by avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks indoors in public, and getting vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t done so already," said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.
Of the 51 new cases, 10 are children and 41 are adults. Twenty-nine of the cases are related to travel, 16 from the mainland, and 13 are from interisland travel.
The remaining 21 cases are considered community spread.
The DOH has provided information regarding vaccinations, testing and contact tracing:
If you test positive for COVID, or believe that you may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive. there is no need to wait to hear from the DOH before taking the following actions:
· Isolate yourself at home,
· Stay in a separate room and ask others to bring you meals,
· Do not socialize with your family,
· Wear your mask when you leave your room,
· Let those you’ve been in contact with know that they’ve been exposed,
· Your close contacts should quarantine and plan to be tested,
· If you require medical care, please call your healthcare provider and let them know you tested positive.
· If you need urgent medical care, call 911 and let dispatchers know that you are positive.
If you have symptoms or are feeling sick, you should isolate yourself ASAP or stay away from household members, and not go outside, that includes work, school, and holiday celebrations unless you are seeking testing or getting health care.
Those vaccinated should still be tested if they believe they may have been exposed or if they feel sick.
Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, staffing will be reduced at the Kauai District Health Office during those holiday weekends.
The reported cases are among residents, whether you're vaccinated or not everyone is asked to follow indoor mask requirements.
Links to home-isolation/quarantine guidelines from the DOH:
· https://hawaiicovid19.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Summary-Guidance-for-COVID-19-Cases-and-Contacts.pdf
· https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/files/2021/08/What-To-Do-If-You-Have-Been-Tested-For-COVID-19.pdf
Vaccine info:
Vaccinations are available to anyone 5 years of age or older and are free, safe, and effective.
Many vaccination sites accept walk-ins. Residents aged 18 and older are eligible for any vaccine available at pharmacy, hospital, and clinic locations. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in those 5 years of age and older, and is currently available at Wilcox Medical Center, Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital (KVMH), and Kaiser Permanente Līhu‘e Clinic.
The pop-up clinic and hospital van are open to everyone 12 and older. For details on the vaccination sites, visit www.kauai.gov/vaccine.
Testing info:
If you traveled off-island, get tested three to five days after you return home.
Christmas Day holiday, the Kauai War Memorial Conventional Hall testing center will be closed on Dec. 24. Mobile testing will be closed on Dec. 24 at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center and Dec. 25. at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center.
The Convention Hall’s testing center’s normal operations and free testing is available weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If there is a wait, you will receive a ticket with a time to return for your test. Arrive anytime the clinic is open to receive a timed ticket; no need to arrive early.
Additionally, a free mobile testing van is normally available for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center on Wednesdays, Kīlauea Neighborhood Center on Thursdays, Kalāheo Neighborhood Center on Fridays, Hanalei Neighborhood Center on Saturdays, and the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa‘a on Sundays.
Testing performed at the Convention Hall and through the mobile testing van is rapid PCR. Same-day results are sent via email.
Free drive-thru testing is also available daily at Līhu‘e Pharmacy Group, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required. For an appointment, register online at PreventCOVIDHI.com or call (808) 635-4968.
Testing is also available through your primary care physician, a hospital, or an urgent care clinic. Please contact those providers directly for more information. For more details, visit https://www.kauai.gov/covidtest.