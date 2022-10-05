Kauai police searching for missing woman By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Kauai Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) -- The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.64-year-old Anahola resident Cheryl Subish was reported missing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was last seen in Lihue on Tuesday walking near the bus stop on Eiwa Street at noon. Mystery surrounds death of Big Island dive tour boat captainShe was wearing blue jeans, a white and black zebra print shirt, and carrying a purse at the time.She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.She has brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can be made with CrimeStoppers Kauai at www.cskauai.org. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheryl Subish Blue Jeans Shirt Clothing Anatomy Kauai Police Department Hair Police Purse Kathryn Doorey Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land, says what he's doing is legal Updated Sep 28, 2022 Local Gate hold room at Daniel K. Inouye Airport closed due to flood Updated May 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Police offering reward for information into animal cruelty case, after finding dog mutilated in Waikiki Updated Sep 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer Updated Aug 31, 2022 News Opening night for Farrington High School Performing Arts Center's "Mamma Mia" Updated Feb 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Jury selection underway in drug trail of Big Island doctor Updated May 7, 2022 Recommended for you