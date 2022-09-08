Kauai police issue revised permitting and application process for gun licenses

FILE - Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. In Hawaii it's traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public and so far that hasn't changed even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
In addition to filling out the application and Authorization for Use or Disclosure of Protected Health Information, KPD officials say applicants must also apply in person and provide the following information:
Copy of current Firearm Registration for firearm to be carried.
Copy of signed Firearms Proficiency Test including scores (test must be dated within 90 days of application):
Firearms Proficiency Test must be taken with the firearm to be carried (Minimum Qualification course of fire and proficiency standards located online at KPD’s website);
Firearms Proficiency Test must be administered by a state-certified or National Rifle Association Firearms Instructor of the Applicant’s choosing (include instructor certification); and
Signed Shooting Proficiency Test results must include shooting scores – pass/fail only is not sufficient.
Two passport-sized, front-facing color photographs of Applicant (taken within past 30 days).
For applications needed for employment purposes, please complete the notarized Private Security Employer Certification Application.
Police officials in Kauai say they are developing training for officers and working on guidance for the community due to this substantial change in Hawaii’s gun laws.
“We recognize the issuance of permits to carry firearms has generated both interest and anxiety across our community,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We remain committed to ensuring public safety and establishing open lines of communication for the safe and responsible carrying of firearms in public.”
Anyone who wants more information about this process is asked to call 808-241-1929 or email kpdfirearms@kauai.gov.