 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kauai police issue revised permitting and application process for gun licenses

  • 0
Hawaii Guns

FILE - Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. In Hawaii it's traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public and so far that hasn't changed even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

 Marco Garcia

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Kauai Police Department has issued its revised permitting and application process for concealed and unconcealed gun licenses in the county.

The revision was made as a result of the June 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK