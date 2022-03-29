Kauai plane crash, deaths were due to poor weather, according to report

KEKAHA, Kauai (KITV4) – A preliminary crash report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates that poor weather conditions contributed heavily in the deadly crash of a Civil Air Patrol plane on Kauai.
The NTSB report includes additional details in the plane crash death of pilots Lt. Col. James Degnan, 76, and Capt. David Parker, 78.
Degnan and Parker, Civil Air Patrol pilots, were participating in a routine Hawaii Wing tsunami alert training mission on March 20. According to the NTSB report released today, after departing Lihue Airport just before 3 p.m., their Cessna 172N airplane lost tracking abilities approximately 11 minutes later, and crashed. The wreckage was discovered about 13 miles north of Kekaha with no survivors.
Just prior to the incident, witnesses reported seeing a low-flying airplane close to the mountain, and in poor weather conditions, then hearing a loud crashing noise, according to the Kauai Police Department. A search and rescue helicopter, operated by the Kauai Fire Department, subsequently located the fragmented airplane wreckage on a ridge near the Pihea Trail in Koke’e State Park.
The airplane was equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS–B), which provides aircraft tracking via navigation and other sensors. According to archived Federal Aviation Administration ADS-B data, after the plane departed the Lihue Airport, it initially proceeded southwest, then it turned north as it neared the northwest side of the island. The airplane then turns to an easterly heading, towards an area of rising terrain. The ADS-B data stops near where the wreckage was found. Nothing in the preliminary report suggested technical difficulties with the plane.
“The Hawaii Wing’s tsunami alert flights are among the most important missions performed by Civil Air Patrol,” Lonergan said. “Our aircrews train year-round and have provided this valuable service for more than 50 years now. Their vigilant efforts have saved countless lives.”