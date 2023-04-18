Kauai officials urge residents to stay cautious for potential severe weather conditions

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to
7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and
Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) – Kauai County officials are urging the public to stay vigilant as potential severe weather conditions are set to start Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning.
According to a forecast by the National Weather Service, there will be vigorous Kona winds up to 50 mph, heavy rain, and possible strong thunderstorms caused by a cold front and will occur over Kauai from Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. There is also a possibility that there will be small hail.
Kauai and the state of Hawaii remain under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday.
Both residents and visitors are urged to monitor the weather and to be prepared to take action in the event that a Flash Flood Warning or other severe weather product is issued.
Officials announce that the Kuhio Highway, near the Hanalei Bridge, may be closed if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.
In order to stay prepared for potential weather emergencies, officials recommend the following actions:
