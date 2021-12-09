Kauai moving to online-only applications for fireworks permits on Dec. 15

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Entering 2022 with a BANG! Kauai fire officials are reminding residents to celebrate with fireworks safely and responsibly.
The Kauai Fire Department announced applications for fireworks permits will go live online-only starting Wednesday, Dec. 15. The cost for a permit is $25. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
“Transitioning to an electronic platform was made to enhance COVID-19 precautions, save paper, and allow customers to apply at their convenience,” said KFD Fire Prevention Capt. Jeremie Makepa. “It will also create a more efficient system for our personnel and improve our data collection.”
Fire officials want to remind residents that only licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits are authorized to use aerial fireworks.
Fireworks and firecrackers can only be used on private property between 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. a.m. on New Year’s Day.