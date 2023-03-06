Kauai man drowns in apparent diving accident at Kukuiula Harbor

KOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai man is dead after an apparent diving accident in waters off Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor on Friday.
First responders were called out to the harbor just before 9 a.m. on Friday. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Kelly Vea of Lihue, was participating in a dive class when instructors said they found him unresponsive in the water.
Personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau’s South Roving Ski patrol, who were on patrol in the area, saw the incident and administered CPR on Vea. When Koloa firefighters arrived, they continued CPR and resuscitation efforts.
American Medical Response (AMR) personnel then took over transported Vea to Wilcox Medical Center. He was later flown to Oahu, where he passed away on Sunday.
An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of Vea's death.
The scene was cleared shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The Kauai Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in their investigation.
