Kauai man drowns dead after apparent diving accident at Kukuiula Harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
KOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai man is dead after an apparent diving accident in waters off Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor on Friday.

First responders were called out to the harbor just before 9 a.m. on Friday. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Kelly Vea of Lihue, was participating in a dive class when instructors said they found him unresponsive in the water.

An error occurred