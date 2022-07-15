Kauai man, 21, killed in rollover crash near Wailua, alcohol likely involved

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Kauai man, 21, killed in rollover crash near Wailua, alcohol likely involved

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights generic (new)
Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash

WAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old Wailua man, early Wednesday morning.

Police say 21-year-old Dalton Burk was driving his 1997 Toyota Tacoma on Kuamoo Road in Wailua around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when he struck an embankment on the shoulder, causing his truck to roll.

Burk was unresponsive when first responder arrived. He was rushed to Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue where he was pronounced dead.

Kuamoo Road was closed for about two hours while crash investigators were on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, authorities say their preliminary report indicates alcohol may have played a role.

There is no indication that other vehicles being involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

This is the sixth deadly car crash on Kauai so far in 2022.

