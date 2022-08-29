Kauai Humane Society waiving adoption fees through August

LIHUE, Maui (KITV4) -- Looking to adopt a furry friend (or two) and want to help clear the shelters? Kauai Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for all animals now through August 31, to celebrate Clear the Shelters adoption month.
A total of 340 adoptable pets have put the shelter over capacity: they hit maximum kennel space for the second time this summer last week.
“Even after the successful Mission Mainland 2.0, we are still struggling with a large dog population and many kittens returning from foster,” Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane said. “So, we hope that those returning from their summer travel and getting back to their daily routines are open to bringing a companion into their home.”
“It’s been great partnering with Clear the Shelters this month, and we are so excited to bring the event to a crescendo for these final days by offering waived fees of all of our wonderful cats and dogs, along with the swag bags which were kindly donated by NBCUniversal Local,” Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane said.
Kauai Humane Society is the only open-intake shelter on Kauai. They have held a no-kill status since 2019.
For more information, and to see all the adoptable pets, visit Kauaihumane.org.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.