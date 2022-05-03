Kauai girl who battled leukemia as a baby is now cancer-free

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...
.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
A Kauai girl who's been battling leukemia since three weeks old is now cancer-free.
Seven-month-old Seeley Borges has been battling blood cancer at Seattle Children's Hospital for the past 103 days.
The entire time -- spent apart from her older sister Ainsley.
Originally unable to find a bone marrow transplant match, Seeley's mom Haley proceeded as a half-match donor in March.
Last week, doctors gave the news that Seeley is clear of any cancer cells in her body.
There is 20% chance that the leukemia will re-present, just because of Seeley's age and diagnosis, the aggressive type...but we are choosing to believe in the 80%. That that will never happen, and Seeley will continue to defy all the odds like she's done this whole time," Seeley's mother, Hayley Borges tells KITV.
The Borges' are hopeful that Seeley will be medically cleared to return home by the end of June.
To help spread awareness and encourage people to sign up as marrow donors they're teaming up with local nonprofit Be the Match, and Kapiolani Community Hospital, to hold a cancer awareness fair.
That's happening on October 22nd at St. Louis Club house.