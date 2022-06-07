Kauai firefighters douse pair of home fires in Princeville, Wailua

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters on the Garden Isle battled blazes at two homes on Monday – one at a condo in Princeville and another at a home in Wailua.
Several Kauai fire crews responded to the first fire at the Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas on Pepelani Loop in Princeville around 9 45 a.m.
According to the report, when firefighters first arrived they saw light smoke coming from the condo building. Power was shut off to the building and firefighters began going door to door to clear the building. As they made their way to the unit where the fire is believed to have originated, crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the kitchen but could not see any flames.
The crews only found the flames after opening a wall, where they saw hot spots and smoke behind the stove and wall socket. One woman at the condo building was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Damage to the condo and its contents is estimated to be at $110,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The second fire call went out just before 10:30 a.m. at a home on Molo Street in Wailua. Crews arrived at the home and only saw light smoke inside.
But when a firefighter moved an appliance to access the gas shut off valve, crews say a small explosion occurred, causing minor facial injuries to the firefighter.
Crews shut off power to the house and disconnected the gas line. Firefighters extinguished a small fire caused by the explosion and later discovered some charring but no extensive fire damage.
Damages to the Wailua home is estimated at $6,000. The fire is under investigation.
Kauai fire officials want to remind resident that if you smell propane in your home, get everyone outside, call 911, and shut off the fuel line outside, if it is safe to do so.