Kauai firefighters douse brush fire near Kokee | UPDATE

Digital Content Manager
Update 5:15 p.m.
Kauai firefighters have extinguished a brush fire in the Kokee area.
The fire forced authorities to shut down Waimea Canyon Road for approximately 90 minutes.
No structures were threatened and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Original:
WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) -- Waimea Canyon Drive on Kauai has been shut down as firefighters work to get a handle on a brush fire burning in the Kokee area, Wednesday afternoon.
The shutdown on Waimea Canyon Drive is from Panini Place to Kokee Road. There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Authorities say no evacuations are planned and no structures are being threatened.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 Island News for more information.
