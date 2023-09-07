Kauai fire crews on scene at structure fire in Puhi

LIHUE, Hawaii (ISLAND NEWS) -- A structure fire broke out at a building near Hulemalu Road in Puhi, Thursday.
Fire crews are still on scene, but the fire is fully contained.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
